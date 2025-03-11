Falik Omar Gomez grew up Catholic, but his family hardly went to church.

When he met Maria Navarro that changed.

A Catholic since childhood, Navarro began dating Gomez four years ago, and early in their relationship, she let him know church and faith were a big part of her life. But she never forced Gomez to join her at Mass.

“When I met her, I would see her go, and I was like, ‘I don’t think I will be the type of person who will go to church every Sunday,’ he explained. “But I said to her, ‘If it’s important to you, I’m going to do it.’ Now, it has become a habit.”

So much so, that Gomez, who plans to marry Navarro in November, will enter the Catholic Church next month when he will be baptized, confirmed and receive the Holy Eucharist for the first time at St. Augustine Parish in Phoenix as a full-fledged Catholic.

“Ever since I met her and going through classes, I feel closer to God, and I actually have faith,” he smiled.

Gomez was one of several hundred individuals who took their last major step Sunday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Avondale, Ariz., toward formal entrance into the Catholic faith.

Bishop John Dolan is leading a total of four celebrations of the Rite of Election and the Call of Candidates to Continuing Conversion this month across the Diocese of Phoenix. Sunday’s rites were the first.

Additional celebrations will take place at Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood, Ariz., March 15, at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix March 16 and at St. Mary’s Church in Kingman, Ariz., March 22.

“This moment is truly a big deal,” the bishop said Sunday.

“You’ve been on the journey, some of you for months, some for years, and today we as a Church acknowledge that God has brought you here. You are stepping forward to say ‘yes’ to Christ. And we are overjoyed to walk with you.”

Two groups, one celebration

The pair of liturgical rites is part of the overall formation for new Catholics called the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA).

Two groups — unbaptized individuals and those validly baptized in another denomination — participate in the process, which culminates with their full communion with the Church at the Easter Vigil Saturday, April 19.

The Rite of Election and the Call to Continuing Conversion typically take place on the First Sunday of Lent.

The unbaptized — called catechumens prior to the Rite of Election, and the baptized — called candidates — are guided through the OCIA process by a sponsor who is a Catholic in good standing, preferably in the same parish.

The diocesan Office of Worship and Liturgy said that over 1,100 individuals — including 702 catechumens and 414 candidates from across the 44,000-square-mile diocese registered to take part in one of the rites.

A total of 32 of the diocese’s 94 parishes were represented Sunday at St. Thomas Aquinas.

The 1,800-seat nave was nearly filled to capacity.

“This year, for the first time in forever, we’re able to start allowing guests — family members and close friends — to attend,” said diocese Coordinator of Liturgy Alyssa Yingling, “That really captures the importance and meaning of these celebrations.”

Faithful listeners

The Rite of Election marks the point in an individual’s formation when he or she publicly expresses to the bishop their desire for baptism. The catechumens’ names are recorded in a ledger known as the Book of the Elect, and those books are brought forward by a Church representative, often the parish OCIA coordinator. Those baptized in another denomination and coming into the Church do not sign the Book of the Elect.

During the rite, the bishop first asks the sponsors, then the catechumens, whether they are prepared to enter the Church. The bishop then asks the congregation to support and pray for their incoming brothers and sisters.

Each rite starts with the question, “Have they faithfully listened to God’s Word proclaimed by the Church?”

The bishop ends the Rite of Election by changing the title of the catechumens to “members of the Elect.”

The candidates retain their designation. They, too, are questioned by the bishop, who asks them to affirm their understanding and appreciation for their baptism and role in their new Church home.

In his homily, the bishop said the catechumens and candidates could look forward to all the joys and responsibilities of being a new Catholic Christian.

He also reminded them that their faith life would not always be easy. “It was never meant to be,” he said.

But they will never walk alone.

“You have the Church. And you have a community of fellow Catholics who will walk this journey with you,” he said, before adding with a lighter note, “And, if necessary, [they will] remind you that meatless Friday does not mean bacon is a vegetable.”

Ultimately, he said their strength and joy comes from knowing and being accompanied by Jesus.

Referencing Pope Francis’ declaration of the 2025 Jubilee Year, the bishop said “true joy” comes only through the Son of God.

“So often, people try to find happiness in stuff: money, power, social media, ‘likes,’ he said. “But true joy, lasting joy, comes only from Jesus, who not only likes you, He loves you.

“And if you have any question about His love for you, just look at the cross.”

A ‘palpable’ enthusiasm

As Bishop Dolan surveyed the faces he reflected on the diocese’s continuing growth. The number of incoming new Catholics in 2025 is one of its largest in recent years.

“There is an enthusiasm for life here, and it is palpable. The Gospel is alive and well, and you are an exhibit of that,” he said.

The new faces include a number of young adults and teens.

“We have a lot of teens, we have a lot of young, single adults, and more young, single males, as opposed to previous years,” said Donna Schmidt, whose husband, Stephen, is the director of Family Faith Formation at All Saints Parish in Mesa.

Three young men from the Newman Center on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, Ariz., were looking forward to being part of this year’s Elect.

Myles Carter, 23, a December 2024 graduate with a degree in History and a Certificate of Secondary Education, said he had studied a number of major religions, but found none that mirrored the Bible except Christianity. Carter wanted to become a Catholic for reasons such as Jesus in the Eucharist.

“The Holy Presence,” he explained, referencing chapter 6 of St. John’s Gospel — in which Jesus tells His followers He is the Bread of Life. “He’s the true food, I mean, that’s the Eucharist,” he said.

Dylan Coldanghiese, 20, a junior majoring in business law, agreed.

And Trevor Pettet, 21, a senior majoring in electrical engineering, pointed out that all other faiths are centered around human beings and their teachings and philosophies.

“That’s what separates Christianity,” he said. “It’s founded on Jesus, who is fully God and fully man. No other faith can claim that.”