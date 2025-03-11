A pair of local Arizona Catholic High School teams captured boys basketball state championships this past week, as Brophy College Preparatory won the 6A crown with a 62-49 win over Mesa High School on Saturday, and St. Mary’s High School pulled off a 59-55 overtime victory over Deer Valley High School of Glendale for the 4A crown on Thursday. Both contests were held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Saturday’s win marked Brophy’s first state basketball championship and it was the fifth boys basketball state title in St. Mary’s history, as coach Damin Lopez caught his dad, David, who both have now won two state championships at the school.

For Brophy, junior Daylen Sharper tallied a game-high 18 points and senior Luke Wieskamp’s outstanding defense, 15 points and three blocked shots were the difference for the Broncos. Cameron Williams, 6-foot-11 junior, led St. Mary’s with 30 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.