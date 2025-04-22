NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: Are you a person who needs to see to believe?

Being naturally skeptical is a byproduct of living in modern times. It takes courage to have faith. At its core, faith in God means trusting in God, even when we can’t see Him — even when things don’t make sense. That can be difficult, unless we have experienced the unconditional love and mercy of God in a deeply personal way.

For the Apostle Thomas, absent the day Jesus appeared to the other Apostles, it seemed impossible that Jesus had risen from the dead. Then he came face-to-face with the risen Lord.

In the Scriptures and in the Mass, we too, come face-to-face with Christ and are called to trust Him with our whole heart.

