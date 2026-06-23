NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: How is the kingdom of God experienced in everyday life?

When we think about what will really matter at the end of our lives, it comes down to love. How much did we truly love others in thought, word and deed? St. Paul lists the fruits of the Spirit in Galatians 5: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Lives that are marked by these fruits of the Spirit help bring about the kingdom of God on earth.

Notice that love is listed first, but all of the other fruits are also critically important.

And, as our Paul’s letter to the Galatians and our Sunday Gospel points out, those who give themselves over to the opposites of these fruits will not inherit the kingdom of God but instead go to the fiery furnace.

Every time we see someone who chooses love and forgiveness rather than hatred and grudges, every time we see someone in recovery reaching a milestone of sobriety, every time we see a driver or shopper choosing patience over fury, we’re experiencing the kingdom of God in our midst.

Ask Christ today to increase and multiply within you and your family the fruits of the Holy Spirit so that the kingdom of God will flourish and grow here and now.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION