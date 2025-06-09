This week, eight young adults from the Diocese of Phoenix are heading to Nairobi, Africa, as the inaugural group of Bishop John Dolan’s newly developed program, Engage your Equal (E.Y.E.) — an opportunity to facilitate global solidarity among young adults around the world and to foster a deeper understanding of the universal Church.

This service immersion experience in a foreign country is the first of three major components of the program, which also includes intentional community support among participants and implementing shared experiences into ministries throughout the diocese upon their return.

The participants, ranging in age from 20-to-33 years old, will be joined by four mentors, who will leave on June 9 for Africa and return on June 26. During their time abroad they will meet with young adults from the Together for a New Africa program, visit the Catholic Relief Services offices in Nairobi, meet fellow Catholics from the Archdiocese of Nairobi and visit the Giraffe Centra and Nairobi National Park, among other formative experiences.

Let’s keep these young adults and their mentors in our prayers during this exciting time for the diocese:

Abigail Simon, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Scottsdale

Daphne Vera-Munoz, St. James, Glendale

Glenda Soto Salas, Ss. Simon and Jude, Phoenix

Grace Marie Godat, St. Anne, Gilbert

Hannah Hudgins, St. John Vianney, Goodyear

Lazmhy Gallo Hernandez, St. Charles Borromeo, Peoria

Marisa Lopez, St. Catherine of Siena, Phoenix

Taylor Robbins, Sacred Heart, Prescott

Mentors:

Fr. Teilo Lwande, pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle, Chandler

Junuee Castro, coordinator of Youth and Young Adults for the Diocese of Phoenix

Pat Markey, consultant for the USCCB Subcommittee on the Church in Africa

Abigail Standish, coordinator of Catholic Social Teaching for the Diocese of Phoenix