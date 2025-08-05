Thanks to a grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced the creation of a new position — Catholic Schools Major Gifts Officer — which will focus on strengthening enrollment and building long-term capacity through professional development and strategic outreach. The diocese is accepting applicants for the position with a target of Sept. 15 to be filled.

“This is not a short-term solution; it’s a visionary step forward,” said Debbie DiCarlo, executive director for the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Mission Advancement.

“The Major Gifts Officer will build the framework for ongoing donor engagement, legacy giving, and strategic marketing. These foundational efforts are essential to ensuring the vitality and growth of our Catholic schools for generations to come. This position will especially focus on supporting schools with the greatest needs.”

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix continue to distinguish themselves through a deeply rooted commitment to academic excellence, spiritual formation, and inclusive education. Through integrating values of charity, service, and faith with rigorous academics, they prepare students not only for college and career success but for lives of purpose and compassion.

The Diocese of Phoenix is honored to be a recipient of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust’s generosity. The Trust continues to impact countless individuals and families through their support of the Charity and Development Appeal (CDA) and numerous projects across the nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese, and now through this transformative investment in Catholic education.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix consists of 94 parishes, 24 missions, 29 elementary schools, seven high schools, four universities, and one seminary, with more than 2 million Catholics making this diverse, vibrant, and faith-filled diocese their home. Guided by Bishop John Dolan, the Diocese of Phoenix is one of the fastest growing dioceses in the United States with over half a million new parishioners joining in just the last 10 years alone. Founded on Dec. 2, 1969, the Diocese of Phoenix is comprised of Mohave, Coconino (except Navajo Indian Reservation), Yavapai, and Maricopa Counties, and the Gila Indian Reservation in the State of Arizona for a total of nearly 44,000 square miles.

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust honors the commitment of its founder in supporting organizations that enrich health, well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County, Ariz. Since its inception in 1995, the Trust has invested more than $757 million in local nonprofits and programs.