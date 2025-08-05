Bishop John Dolan announced the first edition of the Nazareth News Magazine — an inside look at the Diocese of Phoenix’s local and thriving Nazareth Seminary.

“Through prayers and support for our seminarians, you play an integral role in the inspiring stories of faith, formation and fostering vocations that fill these pages,” said Bishop Dolan, who extended an invitation to all faithful to read through a digital copy of this new, annual periodical produced by the diocesan Office of Mission Advancement.

He invites readers to “go behind the scenes and meet the seminarians, learn about the innovative approach of Nazareth Seminary and experience how God is working in powerful ways within our diocese and within the hearts of these men.”

To access Volume No. 1 of Nazareth News Magazine, click here. To learn more about how you can support Nazareth Seminary, click here.