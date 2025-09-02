The Diocese of Phoenix has a record number of 55 seminarians this year and many more men are in active conversation about stepping into discernment.

What’s the secret? Vice Rector for Nazareth Seminary Fr. Kurt Perera and Vocations Director Fr. Will Schmid join The Bishop’s Hour to share all about it. From the impact of the fully-local Nazareth Seminary to the unique aspects of the Diocese of Phoenix formation program that are attracting so many young men — you won’t want to miss this inside look into seminary formation in the Diocese of Phoenix.

Click here to tune in (Interview with Fr. Perera and Fr. Schmid begins at 34:00)