Bishop John Dolan continues to elevate the importance of mental health outreach. Earlier this week he toured Valleywise Health’s 192-bed behavioral health hospital in Maryvale, Ariz. Valleywise Health is one of the largest providers of behavioral health services in Arizona, Ariz.

Valleywise Health’s Maryvale facility is one of the organization’s three behavioral health hospitals, with a combined licensed capacity of 412 inpatient beds — the only provider of court ordered evaluation in Maricopa County, and the largest provider of court ordered inpatient treatment to individuals challenged by serious mental illness.

During his visit (Aug. 29), Bishop Dolan met with Valleywise Health leadership to better understand challenges and successes in providing care for individuals living with serious mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The bishop also extended his support for Proposition 409, a ballot measure that would more than double the number of behavioral health beds on Valleywise Health’s main campus.

“We believe that access to mental health treatment is an essential part of human dignity and community well-being,” bishop Dolan said in a letter of support. “This belief aligns with the mission of Valleywise Health, which for decades has served as a true steward of care, especially for those in crisis and nowhere else to turn.”

Bishop Dolan’s visit underscores his heart for outreach to individuals and their family members struggling with mental illness. His signature program is the diocesan Office of Mental Health Ministry, through which he has built partnerships with organizations like Valleywise Health.

During his visit the bishop was joined by diocesan leaders, Mary Permoda, Mental Health Ministry director, Brian Cannon, advocacy program manager for mental health and Dr. Maria Chavira, chancellor and vice moderator of the Curia.

“Valleywise Health has been a leader in behavioral health for over 50 years, and we’re grateful for Bishop Dolan’s support and partnership,” said Gene Cavallo, Valleywise Health senior vice president of behavioral health. “The Church certainly has a major role in reducing the stigma around seeking behavioral health services.”

At each Valleywise Health hospital, the average inpatient length of stay is 22 days, with most patients continuing treatment outside the hospital. Valleywise Health also provides several innovative outpatient programs, including two First Episode Centers that provide support for teens and young adults experiencing their first psychotic episode.

The organization is seeking to expand its services by building a new behavioral health hospital on the main campus with funds from Proposition 409, a bond measure on the November ballot. It would allow Valleywise Health to replace a behavioral health facility that opened in 1978 and double the number of beds on the main campus at 24th St. and Roosevelt.

“Proposition 409 will allow Valleywise to expand its community-based services, add 200 modern behavioral health care beds and increase access to timely, lifesaving care,” continued Bishop Dolan in his letter. “These are not just health investments, they reflect our shared duty to care for one another and respect the dignify of life.”