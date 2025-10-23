“When my parents got married, they wanted a lot of kids. My dad jokes that he wanted his own personal sports team, but my mom’s body didn’t work right, and the doctors told her that she couldn’t have any children.”

Twelve-year-old Benjamin “Bubba” Mark Taylor, Jr., of Prescott Valley, Ariz., drew in the crowd as he shared his story during the annual Life Connections banquet at the Espire Events Center in Prescott, Ariz., earlier this month. The sixth grader was invited to speak at the event because of the impact he has made in the community, personally fundraising $7,274.30 for the pro-life pregnancy resource and referral center since August of this year.

And it’s all thanks to an expired walk-a-thon flyer, a creative idea and some sweet lemonade.

But Bubba’s passion for the unborn began long before that. A few years after his parents were told they could not have children, they went through the process of becoming foster parents. Around the time of their final home study, Bubba’s mom, Callie Taylor, became sick.

“Mom knew that there was something wrong because she had been throwing up for four days,” Bubba said as he continued his story at the fundraiser.

“Turns out… it was me!”

Bubba has grown up understanding that he is “a living, breathing answer” to his parents’ prayers, and he thought all children had this same experience. When he learned about abortion, he was broken hearted. So, when he came across a walk-a-thon flyer to raise money for a pregnancy center this past June, he asked his mom if he could participate. The fundraiser was already over; he was sad he couldn’t take part but that didn’t sway him.

“I decided I would figure out a way to raise money for the unborn all by myself,” Bubba said. “But it’s hard for a 12-year-old to earn money. My mom told me when she was a kid, if she wanted to earn money she would have a lemonade stand.

“I liked that idea, so ‘Bubba’s Lemonade for Life’ was born.”

The vision was to sell lemonade at his parish after weekend Masses. With the help of his parents, Bubba got to work creating a presentation to give to Fr. Manoj John, pastor of their parish, St. Germaine in Prescott Valley, and wrote a speech to give during the Mass announcements. He also picked out t-shirts, approved the flyer his mom designed and practiced his customer service skills, so people know how much he appreciates them.

He held his first fundraiser at St. Germaine in mid-August. It was so successful that Bubba’s Lemonade for Life was brought to St. Catherine Laboure Parish in Chino Valley, Ariz., in September and Sacred Heart Parish in Prescott, Ariz., in October.

His Papaw and Mamaw (grandfather and grandmother) sponsor the supplies so that 100-percent of the proceeds can go to Life Connections, which offers parenting classes, clothing, baby necessities, pregnancy tests, counseling and referrals for ultrasounds in the Prescott Valley area.

“God makes me passionate about supporting life,” said Bubba. “The womb is supposed to be the safest place in the world and babies are getting aborted in there. Plus, they’re so adorable!”

He plans to continue his efforts, noting in his speech that it “seems like a lot [of money] to me, but it’s only a drop of lemonade in the bucket.” His parents are open to bringing Bubba’s Lemonade for Life to other parishes that support pro-life pregnancy centers.

“My parents often quote 1 Timothy 4:12 to me: ‘Do not let people look down upon you because you’re young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in action, in love, in faith and purity,’” Bubba said, concluding his speech. “I know that even though I am a kid, God can use me. I know that God gave me a chance to do something good for Him. He has a plan for everyone.

“Some of this has been really scary for me. But if you feel called to do something for Jesus, don’t be afraid. Step out in faith and God will meet you there.”

Watch Bubba’s full speech from the Life Connections banquet below: