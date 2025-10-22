Housing for Hope, an affiliate of Catholic Charities Community Services, unveiled Joshua Tree Apartments on Friday (Oct. 17), the organization’s first-ever Kingman affordable housing development.

In late 2023, Housing for Hope began renovations to convert the vacant Motel 66 on Andy Devine Avenue into a 20-unit apartment building. Construction is now complete, and due to high demand, Joshua Tree is nearly fully leased.

Built in 1963, the former motel has been converted into 11 studio units and nine one-bedroom apartments. The property also includes additional space for management staff. Joshua Tree rental rates are affordable for individuals and families who are earning 50- to 60-percent of the area median income.

While the building is not identified as an historic property, the original “Route 66” sign stands not only as an iconic landmark and significant piece of Kingman history, but now as a beacon of hope to the community.

“Housing for Hope has been developing affordable housing projects for more than 10 years throughout Arizona. In recent years, we’ve seen an increased need for these projects in underserved communities in Northern Arizona,” said Steve Capobres, Catholic Charities vice president of Business Development/Housing for Hope executive director.

“We’re happy to be able to expand our programs to Kingman, which enable hard working individuals and families to have a safe and comfortable home.”