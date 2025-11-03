Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, Ariz., kicks off a year-long celebration this week in honor of the parish’s 50th anniversary. Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 9, and carrying the theme “Reflect, Rejoice, Renew,” the parish will honor this milestone with a series of expanded outreach programs, intentional opportunities to learn about the church’s history and mission and celebratory events designed to honor the parish’s past, celebrate its present and look forward to its future. The jubilee year celebration will culminate with a Mass celebrated by Bishop John Dolan in October 2026.

“The Church of the Ascension has been a place of worship for five decades, and this jubilee is a testament to the community’s enduring faith and commitment to service,” shared Fr. Jilson Panakkal, pastor of Ascension.

The first Catholic Mass in Fountain Hills was celebrated in a community trailer at Fountain Lake on September 9, 1973. As the mission grew, weekend Masses moved to the new town community center on Saguaro Boulevard. As a result, Church of the Ascension was founded and became a parish on September 15, 1976. Fr. Paul Slanina, O.P., was the founding pastor. After a site change, the present church was built on Fountain Hills Boulevard. The first Mass was celebrated by Fr. Slanina on September 13, 1980.

“This is a momentous occasion for our church family,” said Fr. Panakkal. “We are excited to share this special year with the entire community. Our goal is to honor the legacy of those who built this church while also strengthening our commitment to our neighbors and future generations.”