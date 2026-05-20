Bishop Peter Dai Bui attended the Housing for Hope — an affiliate of Catholic Charities Community Services — grand opening of the third and final phase of Acacia Heights Apartments, an affordable housing complex near 7th Avenue and Camelback in Central Phoenix. He blessed the newly developed property and took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday (May 19).

Acacia Heights III, the new five-story building, features 35 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 596 to 1,231 square feet. The addition of Acacia Heights III expands the complex by 68 units, bringing the total number to 212.

According to the latest 2025 Point-in-Time count, 9,734 people were experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County, marking a three-percent increase over 2024 — the highest total ever recorded in the region. Acacia Heights provides a critical resource for families and individuals in need.

“Through strong partnerships and sustained investment, Acacia Heights reflects a collaborative commitment to stability, dignity and long-term solutions that improve lives,” said Catholic Charities Vice President of Business Development/Housing for Hope Executive Director Steve Capobres.

Designed to be a safe, comfortable home, the entire development was also built with community, connection and well-being in mind. Compassionate team members create a welcoming, community-centered environment by bringing residents together for social gatherings, mobile food pantries, after school activities for children and more. They also help with connecting to critical resources in the community, such as low-cost medical and dental services, medical loan equipment, donated household necessities, among others, so residents can enjoy a healthy, happy and stable life in their homes.

Additionally, Catholic Charities provides resident services specialists in its Phoenix-area communities, who offer resources and referrals so that residents remain housed despite common challenges, such as loss of employment, medical or mental health struggles, lack of support systems and the impact of inflation.

To learn more, visit housingforhopeaz.org/acacia-heights-apartment-complex