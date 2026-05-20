As a pilot, Dcn. Jeff Pooley used to soar through the clouds. Now as a priest, he’ll guide others toward heaven.

Receiving his call to the priesthood at the age of 17, he was initially petrified. But through his journey of studying aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., and volunteering with a youth ministry group, he eventually found great joy in the call he’d had all along. Tune in to learn more about his journey.

Dcn. Jeff will be ordained to the priesthood at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., and will be joined by Dcn. Nathan Blanchard, Dcn. Simon Ortiz and Dcn. Paul Graupmann, F.H.S.

To support priests in the Diocese of Phoenix, visit priests.dphx.org