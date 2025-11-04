Established in 1990, Black Catholic History Month was initiated by the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus of the United States. November was chosen because it holds two commemorative dates for prominent African Catholics: St. Augustine of Hippo, whose birthday is Nov. 13; and St. Martin de Porres, whose feast day is Nov. 3. This observance recognizes the long history and proud heritage of Black Catholics.

Please check out the invitation below from Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares to join and celebrate a diocesan Mass in thanksgiving for Black Catholic History Month on Sunday, November 30th, at St. Josephine Bakhita Mission Parish at 11:00 a.m.

Established in 2022, St. Josephine Bakhita Mission Parish located at St. Pius X in south Phoenix where the faithful gathered for monthly Unity Masses for a number of years, is now a vibrant parish hosting events including a weekly gospel Mass every Sunday.

Black Catholic History Month Invitation