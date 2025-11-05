Bishop John Dolan visited with Pope Leo XIV this morning (Nov. 5) after his weekly General Audience before St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. Tonight, and tomorrow, Bishop Dolan will be one of the keynote speakers at an international conference in Rome on mental health. The three-day conference is organized by the Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers (ACMHM) under the patronage of the Pontifical Academy for Life. People from all over the world involved in the pastoral care of mental health have gathered for the conference in Pius X Hall, located on via dell’Ospedale. Today’s talk from Bishop Dolan will be on his personal reflection on Our Holy Father’s November Prayer Intention and tomorrow he will share practical approaches on mental health, specifically tied to the historic Office of Mental Health Ministry in the Diocese of Phoenix, which opened in December of 2022.