This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent. How do I allow the joy of salvation to overcome inner emptiness in my life?

Here in the darkest time of the year, when daylight ends a little earlier each evening, the Church very wisely points us to the coming joy of the celebration of Christ’s birth and His coming again at the end of the age. We wait in joy, knowing that God has something wonderful planned for those who love Him and trust in His ways.

The joy of our salvation in Christ should fill our hearts with hope, no matter what’s going on around us, because we understand that our true home is in Heaven. The afflictions of this life, when borne in union with Christ, are passing away as we look toward that glorious day when Christ will come again and every tear will be wiped away.

This Sunday, the priest will wear rose-colored vestments to symbolize the joy of what the Church calls Gaudete Sunday. The rose-colored candle on the Advent wreath will be lit to symbolize the joy and anticipation of Christmas.

