This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Advent. The Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us: How can I be awakened from my sleep and take Jesus into my heart and home this Christmas?

Imagine how Joseph must have felt when he learned that his betrothed was with child. The thought of exposing Mary to the law—the stoning of adulteresses—must have filled his heart with dread. And yet he knew also of God’s mercy and the need to temper justice with mercy. What a relief it must have been to have the angel appear to him in a dream to speak the truth and guide him toward the correct path.

It’s tempting to allow the busy-ness of the days before Christmas to blind us to the reality of God’s love and mercy. We need self-discipline to set aside time daily to connect with God and listen for His voice that quietly urges us to extend mercy and grace to those we encounter. In what way is God calling us to serve those experiencing poverty, loneliness and illness this Advent? Let us bring the joy of Jesus into every interaction during these grace-filled days of Advent. May the Lord guide us toward ways to share His love and hope with the world.

