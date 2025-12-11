NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Baptism of the Lord. The Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us: When have you most clearly experienced your identity as a beloved child of God—and how did it shape the way you serve others?

In our productivity-centered world, the pull toward thinking of ourselves as “human doings” rather than “human beings” can be so insidious that we don’t even realize we’ve succumbed. This was brought home to me once when in the midst of deep disappointment, a wise and holy friend reminded me that “who you are is not what you do.”

In other words, our dignity and value don’t come from what we accomplish. Our dignity and inherent worth are based on the fact that in baptism, we become beloved sons and daughters of God, redeemed by the precious blood of Christ.

Once we accept that great gift, we begin to see others as brothers and sisters. That includes those we disagree with, those who have wounded us, and those who are shunned by society. They too are made in the image of God. Christ sees in them —and in us—one so precious that He gave every last drop of His blood to redeem us all.

In learning to see ourselves and others in this light, gratitude impels us to serve as He served. With humility and confidence in God’s love for us.

