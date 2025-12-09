Thousands turned out on Saturday morning (Dec. 6) for the 20th annual Honor Your Mother event, the Diocese of Phoenix’s celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The day began with a rosary, followed by an outdoor Mass and procession through the streets of downtown Phoenix. Several priests joined Bishop John Dolan, Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares and Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte, OFM, of Trujillo, Peru, for the Mass.

Nearly 100 entries took part in the procession, including dancers, musicians and numerous participants carrying an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of the diocese. Attendees also got a glimpse of Bishop Dolan’s seven-year pastoral plan, TILMA, focusing on evangelization and leading up to the 500th anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s apparitions to St. Juan Diego in 2031.