The second annual diocesan Simbang Gabi drew an overflow crowd Sunday evening (Dec. 14) at St. Paul Catholic Church in Phoenix, as Bishop John Dolan celebrated the Mass that kicks off a nine-day series of novena Masses at six different parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix. Established in the 1600s, Simbang Gabi is a cherished Filipino Catholic Christmas tradition, consisting of a nine-day series of dawn Masses leading up to Christmas. It is one of the most vibrant and beloved expressions of Filipino faith and culture.

Nearly 1,500 gathered Sunday for Mass, a parade of lanterns, the lighting of a Christmas tree and a reception featuring traditional Filipino cuisine. To learn more about the locations and times of the nine-day novena Masses (Dec. 15-23) visit: https://dphx.org/simbanggabi/