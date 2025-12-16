Susan Brown never intended to drift away from her Catholic roots.

The Strawberry, Ark., resident, whose maiden name is Volpe, grew up in a Catholic home, first in semirural northwestern New Jersey, and then in Phoenix, where the family moved when she and her sister, Gina, her only sibling, were under 10 years old.

The girls and their parents attended Our Lady of the Valley Church in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road, where they were very active as teenagers.

But while Gina continued on that path as a young adult, Susan found herself on a different road.

“I strayed away. It wasn’t drugs or alcohol, and I didn’t want to switch religions, but I just got away from it,” she explained.

Experiencing unsuccessful relationships and marriages before meeting her current husband, Susan’s life became marked by what she described as decisions that left her unfulfilled.

“I was very unhappy for a number of years, making bad choices, trying to force things the way I wanted them to be instead of letting God [lead me],” she said.

“Something was missing in my life.”

What Susan always had, though, was her younger sister.

Gina remained active in the Church, married, worked and raised three children. Throughout that time, she and Susan talked and saw one another regularly. After Susan and her husband moved in 2022 to rural Arkansas to be close to her daughter and her family, the sisters saw one another twice a year.

Gina also never stopped praying for her sister; never stopped asking God to lead Susan back to her faith, to the pursuit of God that fueled their spiritual life as youngsters: the connection with Jesus, Mary and the Blessed Sacrament, and the warmth and camaraderie of fellow Catholics.

To an outsider, it may have seemed God was absent from Susan’s life, but He was always there.

In 2023, Gina’s prayers were answered.

A book on visions of Mary

During one of Susan’s semiannual trips back to Phoenix, the sisters were in the bookstore at The Franciscan Renewal Center in Phoenix. Gina and her husband worship at the center’s Our Lady of the Angels Church. Gina had purchased a book, “My Heart Will Triumph,” the 2016 autobiography of Mirjana Soldo, a 59-year-old housewife from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who, along with five other local teenagers reported seeing visions of the Blessed Mother on a hill in their small village of Medjugorje, about a three-hour drive southwest of the capital of Sarajevo.

Though the Vatican has not confirmed the visions as authentic, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith in 2024, with Pope Francis’ blessing, recognized “the abundant and widespread fruits” associated with devotion to Mary and with pilgrimages to Medjugorje.

Outside the renewal center in Phoenix, Gina showed Susan the book. Susan was still not attending church or engaged in any way with the faith, but as she sifted through the pages, Susan became fascinated with Soldo’s story. She began reading earnestly.

“The next Sunday,” Gina said, “she sat with us at church, and she never looked back.

“It’s just amazing what the Holy Spirit did.”

Following her return to Arkansas that year, Susan began attending Mass regularly at St. Mary’s in Batesville. She starting going to Bible studies and receiving reconciliation. The rediscovery of her faith was under way.

In his 2024 declaration of the Jubilee Year, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to visit sacred sites to renew their spiritual journey with Christ and help deepen their faith and draw them closer to God. Dioceses across the globe responded by establishing designated pilgrimage sites. Last fall, Bishop John Dolan named six locations across the nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese. Each site was set up with a Peace Pole and a special plaque with a QR code that visitors could scan into their device to confirm their visit and receive a virtual piece of a puzzle. Those visiting all six sites were able to complete the puzzle, revealing a beautiful image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the diocesan patroness. The bishop will send each of those pilgrims a gift.

As of Dec. 16, a total of 2,819 individuals had scanned at least one QR code. A total of 216 individuals, couples or families had completed the QR code puzzle. On the weekend of Dec. 13-15 alone, 30 new individuals scanned at least one code, as pilgrims took to the roads to visit the sites by the Jubilee Year’s official end on Dec. 28.

Susan and Gina were among the latest to add their names, doing so in quick succession with careful planning.

Mapping it out

As the sisters prepared this fall for Susan’s latest trip West, they talked about visiting some of the Jubilee pilgrimage sites. By the time that planning became a reality, the sisters had been to all six — in a span of 10 days. St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix; Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in central Phoenix; St. Anthony Mission Church in Sacaton, Ariz.; and the three northern Arizona locations: Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, Ariz.; the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, Ariz.; and St. Mary Church in Kingman, Ariz.

As usual, Susan and Gina would be together for two weeks.

There were other activities planned, including a party for one of Gina’s three adult children, but the sisters soon decided, with the Jubilee Year drawing to a close, they would travel to all six sites.

“I had never heard of [the Jubilee] before. I mapped it out so we could hit all the churches in the two weeks I was here,” Susan explained.

“When I heard about the [Jubilee pilgrimages], I thought, ‘If my sister and I can do this while she [is] here, what a thing that would be,’” Gina said.

And travel, they did.

Susan arrived the last weekend in November, and a few days later, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, the sisters were in the historic St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix. They had planned to visit St. Anthony Mission Church on Thursday, Dec. 4, but had to scrub the idea. The Franciscan Friars of the Holy Spirit do not celebrate Mass there every Thursday and were not scheduled to do so that evening. The sisters decided to wait a week. They maintained their plan of heading north to the Chapel of the Holy Cross, in Sedona, Friday, Dec. 5; St. Mary Church in Kingman, Saturday, Dec. 6; and then back south to Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, Sunday, Dec. 7. There, they experienced the added fun of watching Prescott’s annual tree lighting at the historic downtown courthouse.

“It was a bonus,” Susan said.

From Prescott, the sisters took a day off, then visited Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral Tuesday, Dec. 9. With less than 24 hours before Susan had to board a jetliner to return to Arkansas, the pair made it to St. Anthony Thursday evening, Dec. 11. They prayed the rosary and attended Mass at the small mission church with about a half dozen worshippers.

The next afternoon, Susan was on her way home. She and her sister’s hearts full; their faith invigorated.

A ‘spiritual glow’

Experiencing different churches and meeting other believers in a short period added to their understanding of worship and deepened their faith, Gina explained.

“The Mass is always the same as you go one church to the next,” Gina explained. “The nuances from church to church are different. In one place, people recognized us immediately as not [being from] their church and introduced themselves. The way they [all] celebrate is beautiful.”

One site, however, stood out.

The sisters received the sacrament of reconciliation, attended adoration, recited the Divine Mercy chaplet, prayed the rosary and attended Mass; spending about four hours at the Chapel of the Holy Cross. The small iconic chapel built on the side of one of Sedona’s famed red rocks draws millions of visitors annually from across the globe and offers sweeping views of the valley below from its floor-to-ceiling window behind the altar.

At its capacity of 65, the church was packed with people, the gathering extending outside, according to the sisters.

One worshipper caught their attention, and for Gina, delivered a snapshot of the spiritual life she longs for.

As the woman prayed silently, she had what Gina described as a “spiritual glow” about her.

“She had pure joy, a serene smile, she was calm and the [outdoor] light was shining on her,” she recalled.

“We want to get to that point in our faith journey, where we can just emanate that joy of the Holy Spirit.”

Gina and Susan will not soon forget the 10 days of journeying this December, and the hope it has given them.

For each, where they are on their faith journey, it means something unique.

Married at 36, delivering three children in four years and having a career in the auto-dealership business, Gina just sent her youngest child to college. She and her husband are now empty nesters.

“I really haven’t dug into my faith like I have wanted. I’m seeking a renewal; a cleansing experience. I wanted to bring my faith to the next level,” she said. “I’m praying this will be the reset I needed.”

For Susan, it was not just a reset but building on a restart that began two years ago with her discovery of Mirjana Soldo’s book.

“I was away from the Church for 40 years,” Susan said. “I didn’t lose it overnight, and I’m not going to restore overnight. For me, this was about restoring my relationship with God. It has been a learning experience. I came away with a great feeling from every one of the churches that we have a beautiful faith, and I have to remember that.

“It ended up being fun because we got to spend a lot of time together. We did something unique and special together.”