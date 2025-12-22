Fr. Julius Kayiwa was installed as pastor of two parishes this weekend by Bishop John Dolan in the Northern region of the Diocese of Phoenix. The first pastor installation Mass took place at Good Shepherd of the Desert Catholic Church in Congress, Ariz., on Dec. 20, and the second took place the following morning at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bagdad, Ariz. The two parish communities near Wickenburg, Ariz., are about 50 miles apart.

“It is always a joy for me to celebrate the installation of pastors of parishes,” said Bishop Dolan. “This is a unique installation, in that Fr. Julius is a pastor of two parishes roughly an hour apart … Although the parish communities are small, which is a reflection of the townships, there is a vibrant spirit in each.”

After the Mass in Congress, Bishop Dolan blessed the new parish hall where a reception was hosted, and during the Mass in Bagdad Bishop Dolan also confirmed one individual. Following the installation Masses, the bishop took the opportunity to visit the historic Freeport-McMoRan open-pit copper mine in Bagdad.

“The level of hospitality, the warm music and the profound prayer in both communities move me deeply,” added Bishop Dolan.