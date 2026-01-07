Santa Teresita Parish in El Mirage, Ariz., has doubled the number of students attending their English classes this past year with the help of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development Local Grant. Organized by the diocesan Catholic Social Teaching team and local grant committee, the grant supports local non-profits in their work towards breaking down barriers of poverty and injustice within marginalized communities.

The classes, led by Amanda Orozco and Eva Mendoza, are designed to help individuals grow in their knowledge and use of the English language in everyday life.

“We invite everyone,” said Orozco. “It doesn’t matter if you attend Santa Tersita or not.”

Just a year ago, the Social Action Committee at Santa Teresita, which hosts the English lessons, was struggling to keep up with the demand for classes. Unable to afford course materials, teachers were having to find alternative ways to receive training and struggled to provide students with homework.

That’s when the Catholic Campaign for Human Development Local Grant came in.

Received in May 2025, the grant funded the English classes, including the purchase of training manuals for teachers, study guides for students and basic tools such as pencils. These resources made a notable impact on the classes and allowed for a smoother teaching process. The grant also made it possible for students who could not attend in person to work one-on-one virtually with a teacher.

It provided an “opportunity for parishioners who can’t afford to go to a school or program” said Orozco, allowing students to simply “show up and want to learn. That made them more enthusiastic about class.”

“We can see how empowering these classes can be and how proud [the students] feel when they get to practice what they learned in their day-to-day lives,” Mendoza added.

Orozco also noted an additional impact of the grant; some students who were not previously active in their faith began attending Mass and parish events after graduating.

Mendoza and Orozco commented on how speaking English has changed the way students interact and participate in their parish, neighborhoods and other communities, and how it has caused a ripple effect across the city of El Mirage and the whole Valley.

The Catholic Campaign for Human Development Local grant, which is funded through the Catholic Campaign for Human Development second collection in parishes every November, is in its second year.

“This collection and grant provide parishioners with the opportunity to support the growth of their local communities in the Diocese of Phoenix,” shared Abigail Poole, coordinator of Catholic Social Teaching. “We’ve seen the grant used in really creative ways, such as mentorship programs to strengthen and reunite families and promoting healthy eating through community and school gardens.

“We are encouraging other groups and parishes to apply if the grant seems like a good fit. There are so many ways to break down barriers and build up the community.”

Applications for the 2026 Catholic Campaign for Human Development Local Grant are open through Feb. 8. Click here to learn more.