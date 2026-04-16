In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of March By The Catholic Sun - Apr 16, 2026 In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in March 2026 Share this:Tweet Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PARTNERS Rafi Law Group, Univision Contigo and Los Altos Ranch Market partner for a food drive supporting Arizona kids PARTNERS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of February PARTNERS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of January