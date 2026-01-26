NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by visiting the Diocese of Phoenix website: https://dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us: Which of the Beatitudes is your favorite?

The Sermon on the Mount, in which Christ gave us the eight Beatitudes, has been called the Magna Carta of Christian morality. In His iconic address to the crowd gathered that day, Our Lord expounded on the fulfilment of the law given by Moses. Rather than simply avoiding certain evil acts, God expects even more from us: He asks us to truly love our neighbor. If we do that, we are living according to the Beatitudes.

The New Law given by Christ is the roadmap for authentic Christian discipleship.

Each of the eight Beatitudes invite us to a deeper, more radical conversion as we seek to follow Christ. Will we be pure of heart, lovers of peace, faithful in spite of persecution, quick to offer mercy? Do we hunger for righteousness and have meek and humble hearts like Jesus?

Take a moment today to ponder the Beatitudes and ask the Lord to give you the grace to live them.

