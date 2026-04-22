NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Jesus died for you, knowing you might never love Him back. When do you die to self for others, knowing they may not ever appreciate your selflessness?

How many parents, throughout the centuries, have risen in the middle of the night to feed or console a child; have worked at a dead-end job to pay the bills; have eaten the burnt toast; have worked through pain and grief and hardship, all for the love of their children? This is what parents do. They take on the burdens and the suffering in order to spare their children.

In a sense, this is what Jesus did for us in dying on the Cross. God is a Father, and every good father loves his child beyond measure.

Our thankfulness at what God has done for us inspires us to be selfless in our treatment of others. As God has done, so we must do.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION