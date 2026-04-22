NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: What does your spiritual odometer look like? On a scale of 1-10, where do you land? Do you feel the need for Eucharist?

During the pandemic, when churches were closed during the spring of 2020, it all seemed so surreal. How could all the churches be closed? At the time, we didn’t really know how long they would remain closed. For many of us, the loss was keenly felt.

The ability to watch the Mass on television or on social media helped connect us to the Church but could never replace the gift of being there in person, of receiving the Lord sacramentally in the Eucharist. Once the restrictions were lifted, the churches began to fill again, though some never returned.

As we celebrate the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ, it’s an opportune time to invite those who have been away from the practice of our Catholic faith to return to the sacraments. Jesus is waiting for us there.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION