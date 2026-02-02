In “From Atari to the altar,” the second video of a four-part series on getting to know Bishop-elect Peter Dai Bui, the bishop-elect shares how a video game console played an integral role in his vocation to the priesthood.

Growing up in New Orleans, he and two of his brothers would often go to a friend’s house to play Atari video games after school. That’s when Bishop-elect Bui made a pact with God: he would sneak out every morning before school to attend daily Mass if God gave him and his brothers an Atari gaming console for Christmas.

Tune in to see what was wrapped under the Christmas tree that year (it’s not what you expect!) and how his daily Mass attendance changed the trajectory of Bishop-elect Bui’s life.

Bishop-elect Bui was appointed as the second auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix on Dec. 19 by Pope Leo XIV and will be ordained a bishop on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz. Due to limited seating capacity, the Ordination Mass is by invitation only. The Ordination Mass will be broadcast live on More! Arizona, local channel 7 dot 2, Cox Cable 115 and livestreamed on the Diocese of Phoenix YouTube and Facebook platforms, with programing beginning at 9:30 a.m.

