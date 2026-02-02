In 1858, Our Lady appeared more than a dozen times to Bernadette Soubirous, a humble 14-year-old girl from a poor family in Lourdes, France. The holy waters that sprang forth during one of these encounters, and the stone grotto where they took place, have become the site of 72 approved miraculous healings and continue to draw millions of visitors annually who are in search of physical and spiritual healing.

But not all who desire to make the pilgrimage are able to travel to France.

That’s where Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers come in.

For 20 years the group has sought to “evangelize through the Gospel message of Lourdes through virtual pilgrimage experiences to those unlikely or unable to make a physical journey to Europe,” per their website. The North American Volunteers will be hosting three in-person events at parishes around the Diocese of Phoenix this month to bring the experience of Lourdes to locals in honor of the feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes (Feb. 11).

These pilgrimage experiences will take place at All Saints Roman Catholic Parish in Mesa, Ariz., on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m., St. John Vianney Church in Goodyear, Ariz., on Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m., and Sacred Heart Parish in Prescott, Ariz., on Feb. 11 at 3:00 p.m.

During the presentations, “pilgrims will meet Bernadette and discover the history and message of Lourdes through an audio-visual experience of catechesis and commentary from our trained volunteer guides,” shared Alley Marrow, a North American Volunteer who has served at the baths of Lourdes over a span of seven years.

She went on to explain that pilgrims will be invited to touch and venerate a stone relic from the grotto and will receive holy water from Lourdes. There will also be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and, like in Lourdes, the evening concludes with a candlelight rosary procession. A plenary indulgence has also been granted for these events under usual circumstances.

“For many, despite ardent desire, it is not always possible to fly across the world to fulfill Our Lady’s request, and yet, her message is for everyone, regardless of circumstance,” Marrow said.

“Anyone can receive the healing graces of Lourdes.”

For more information on the local pilgrimages, click here.