The first-ever Spanish-language cohort of students in the Diocese of Phoenix of those pursuing a certificate in theology and ministry through Loyola University New Orleans is set to begin studies Feb. 23.

LIMEX, Loyola’s Institute for Ministry Extension, is offering the program for adult learners interested in studying graduate-level theology. The courses feature Ignatian spiritual formation as students deepen their Catholic faith and explore the call to holiness in everyday life.

This historic Spanish cohort will be led by Ignacio Rodriguez, the manager of Hispanic Catholic Ministry for the Diocese of Phoenix. Rodriguez was selected by Dr. Tracey Lamont and Dr. Francisco Castillo of Loyola as well as by Mary Permoda, director of the Office of Mental Health Ministry for the Diocese of Phoenix.

Permoda has facilitated LIMEX cohorts in English.

Fifteen students will participate in three-hour, weekly session for 10-week modules that explore themes such as the origins of Christianity, practical theology, sacraments and grace. This first module will run through April 2026 and take place at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix.

“I am looking forward to the process and the transformation of my spiritual life through the program and the life of the students,” Rodriguez said. “In addition, this formation will allow folks another way to grow their faith and build community.”

For more information on the program and future cohorts visit cnh.loyno.edu/lim/phoenix/

Read more about Loyola University’s Institute for Ministry and the Diocese of Phoenix