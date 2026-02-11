The 26,162-square-foot Center for Purpose, Hope and Mission will serve as a hub for community engagement in service, learning and advocacy

Golden shovels dipped into a dirt box as leaders from St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP), Ryan Companies, and SmithGroup, gathered outside a former warehouse on SVdP’s main campus just south of downtown Phoenix. Dressed in hard hats, executives and partners stood shoulder to shoulder, symbolically lifting and moving the dirt to mark the official start of construction of SVdP’s new Center for Purpose, Hope and Mission (CPHM).

Once completed, the 26,162-square-foot center will serve as a hub for community engagement, volunteerism, advocacy efforts and mission-driven programming. It will have an airy check-in lobby, a flexible assembly space, several versatile gathering spaces, conference rooms and a large, shaded courtyard all with community in mind.

The project is a repurposing of an existing north warehouse space, made possible through the generosity of donors and supporters who believe in SVdP’s mission and the importance of inviting people into the mission.

As ceremony began, SVdP Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO Shannon Clancy reflected on the deeper meaning behind the construction.

“Providing common ground for people across our community to come together to serve one another and experience the joy of service has always been an equal part of our mission,” SVdP Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO Shannon Clancy said. “Our new Center for Purpose, Hope and Mission gives that important work a formal home. It will be an inspiring place where members of our community can gather to learn, advocate, and belong — while working together to build the kind of community where everyone can thrive.”

SVdP was honored to celebrate the groundbreaking alongside the project’s general contractor, Ryan Companies US Inc., who has been a long-time partner in SVdP’s campus development and recently helped construct new shelter space for the nonprofit.

“Ryan Companies is incredibly proud to continue our long-standing partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, an organization that provides such vital support to our community and neighbors in their time of need,” said John Strittmatter, Southwest region chairman, Ryan Companies. “Our construction team looks forward to delivering the Center for Purpose, Hope, and Mission, which will advance SVdP’s critical mission and serve as a beacon of hope for many years to come.”

SmithGroup, the architects for the project, also joined in the celebration. They will work closely with SVdP to translate its ideas and vision for the Center for Purpose, Hope, and Mission into a functional and welcoming design. SVdP looks forward to seeing that vision take shape as construction progresses and the center becomes a space for community, service, and purpose.

In addition, Progressive Roofing, who generously donated the roof for the project, was happy to join the celebration.

“Supporting our community is at the heart of who we are, and it’s an honor to give back in meaningful ways, said Nick Hadden, CEO of Progressive Roofing. “We’re proud to support St. Vincent de Paul with their new roof and help ensure they can continue the incredible work they do for those in need.”

The active construction site, once quiet now buzzed with possibility. The project is expected to be completed by 2027. Upon completion, the Center for Purpose, Hope, and Mission will expand SVdP’s capacity to engage individuals and organizations in service, education, and community-wide collaboration.