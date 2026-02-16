More than 110 representatives of the Diocese of Phoenix gathered for a synod assembly on Saturday (Feb. 14) to discern the report summarizing the findings of the Synod of Young Adults, followed by a special Mass officially closing the Synod of Young Adults on Sunday (Feb. 15). Both events took place at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral Parish in Phoenix.

The synod began last April with a day-long training for young adult leaders who helped facilitate peer-led listening sessions from mid-August through the end of November. Young adults — both active Catholics and those who are less affiliated or unaffiliated with the Church — were invited to share their concerns, insights and experiences on topics such as relationships, family life and personal involvement in the life of the Church.

Over 320 pages of notes comprised nearly 1,000 responses from young adults around the diocese. In December 2025, a 10-member Synod Preparatory Commission, which included young adult leaders, assembled to read every response and summarize the findings with the help of AI to avoid any personal biases. The resulting 16-page report was reviewed and prayerfully discerned on Saturday by the synod assembly, a diverse group of individuals including the bishop, vicars, council members, heads of religious orders, young adults and other guests of the bishop, who represent the geographical and cultural diversity of the nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese.

To read the 16-page report reviewed by the synod assembly, click here.

During Sunday Mass, Bishop John Dolan presented the report and the deliberations of the synod assembly to the Chairs of the Presbyteral Council and the Diocesan Pastoral Council for their prayer, discernment and guidance on next steps.

Watch “The Catholic Sun” special podcast below to hear guest host Joyce Coronel, Vicar for Synodality and Planning Fr. Chuck Kieffer and Diocesan Synodal Consultant Pat Markey discuss common themes young adults expressed during synodal listening sessions and what it meant for young people to be heard by the Church:

