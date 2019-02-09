Celtic Thunder’s Emmet Cahill to perform benefit concert in Phoenix on Feb. 19

By Jeanne Hatter

Emmet Cahill Promotions

Emmet Cahill Live in Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19 St. Mary’s Basilica, 231 N. Third St., Phoenix Award-winning Irish tenor and lead singer with the acclaimed Irish music show Celtic Thunder will perform a benefit concert. Cost: $30-45 Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE LEARN MORE ABOUT EMMET LIKE EMMET ON FACEBOOK

Emmet Cahill, principal vocalist for Celtic Thunder and a solo standout, is returning to Phoenix as part of his North American tour to promote his new album, ”Blessing of Music.”

“For Blessing of Music, I chose Irish and liturgical songs that meant a lot; not only to me, but to the audiences as well,” said Cahill. “This album was recorded very much with the new show in mind, and I can’t wait to see what the folks think.”

From age 4, Cahill has been devoted to the world of music, going on to receive music scholarships, study a variety of instruments and receive formal classical training in opera at the prestigious Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. Along with being recognized with accolades like “Tenor of the Year” by the Irish Music Association and winning multiple classical competitions throughout Ireland, Cahill has served as the principal vocalist for the world-renowned Irish music show Celtic Thunder since 2011.

In 2015, the star singer added “solo artist” to his list of achievements and in 2017, Cahill recorded his No. 1 world music album ”Emmet Cahill’s Ireland,” accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. Released on the Sony Music USA label, it offers the best of the traditional Irish repertoire.

He then went on to perform to a sold-out crowd at Carnegie Hall in 2018, performed as a guest artist with symphonies in Tennessee, Florida and New York City and conquered a 75-city tour for Celtic Thunder X, the group’s 10th anniversary show.

In addition to performing selections from his albums, Cahill will also sing well-known Broadway standards, nostalgic favorites, beloved Church hymns and operatic arias. And no Emmet Cahill concert is complete without the ever-popular “request medley” segment, which often brings surprises from the audience.

“I’ve always had a wonderful time visiting Phoenix on my tours. I can’t wait to come back and see everyone again. The church has stunning acoustics, and we’ll create a special atmosphere on the night,” he said. “I’ll also be asking the audience to sing along with me — so have those voices ready and warmed up!”

Cahill will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at St. Mary’s Basilica in Phoenix. Tickets are $30-$45 and may be purchased online at emmetcahill.com/tour-dates or at the door.

More Videos

Emmet Cahill, “Ireland’s Most Exciting Young Tenor

“On the Street Where You Live” (with Celtic Thunder)

“Danny Boy”

“When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

“Dream A Little Dream of Me”

“El Toreador” from Bizet’s “Carmen”