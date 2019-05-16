Junior high student art goes public, stays local

Students wrote and drew.

Seven haikus stood above.

Ready to unveil.

Translated in non-poetic form, passengers who get on and off at the Valley’s newest light rail station will be exposed to artwork and haikus created by students at Christ the King, whose Mesa school sits just a mile away. The first chance for wide audiences is May 18 during a light rail extension celebration at Main Street and Gilbert Road.

Christ the King’s seventh-graders write haikus inspired by the art planned for two new Valley Metro light rail stations near their school in Mesa. (courtesy photo)

Christ the King’s Class of 2018 show off their drawing in this file photo. Some of their designs were anonymously incorporated into the featured art at two new Valley Metro light rail stations near their school in Mesa. (courtesy photo)

Riders can look there for seven haikus that six Christ the King seventh-graders wrote last month. Selected artwork from Christ the King’s Class of 2018 aren’t labeled by name, but blend in to the light rail station’s overall design which also includes pieces by national artists.

The light rail extension also includes a stop one mile west at Stapley Drive and expands the track to 28 miles with 38 stations across Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa.

