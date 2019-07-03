Pope Francis meets with a delegation representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople at the Vatican June 28. The delegation was in Rome to celebrate the June 29 feast of Sts. Peter and Paul at the Vatican. Pictured from left are Patriarchal Deacon Bodphorios Mangafas; Orthodox Bishop Grazia Maximos of Melitini; Orthodox Archbishop Job of Telmessos; Pope Francis; Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity; and Msgr. Andrea Palmieri, undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity. (CNS, Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — At the end of Mass on the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis and Orthodox Archbishop Job of Telmessos walked down the stairs under the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica and prayed together at the apostle’s tomb.

The archbishop was representing Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople at the pope’s celebration of the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, who were martyred in Rome and are the patron saints of the Roman Church.

Greeting the archbishop in his homily June 29, Pope Francis told him, “Your presence reminds us that we can spare no effort in the journey toward full unity among believers, in communion at every level. For together, reconciled to God and having forgiven one another, we are called to bear witness to Jesus by our lives.”

Meeting members of the Orthodox delegation June 28, the pope said Sts. Peter and Paul are exemplars of “the apostolic courage of proclamation, which also entails a commitment to respond to the new challenges of the present time.”

Patriarch Bartholomew, known as the “Green Patriarch,” and his longstanding theological and pastoral concern about climate change is one example of that, the pope said, and “has been a source of inspiration for me.”

Another sign of Gospel courage, he said, is seen in Catholic-Orthodox cooperation in combating human trafficking, assisting migrants and refugees and working for peace.

Mentioning his recent meetings with Orthodox leaders in Romania and in Bulgaria, Pope Francis told the delegation, “I am increasingly convinced that the restoration of full unity between Catholics and Orthodox will come about through respect for specific identities and a harmonious coexistence in legitimate forms of diversity.”

“As bishop of Rome,” he said, “I wish to reaffirm that, for us Catholics, the purpose of dialogue is full communion in legitimate forms of diversity, not a monotonous leveling, much less absorption.”

Nine shards of bone believed to belong to St. Peter lie inside a reliquary June 30, as it is venerated by Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople. Pope Francis gave the reliquary to the patriarch. (CNS, courtesy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople)

Pope gives relics of St. Peter to Orthodox patriarch

In what Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople described as a “brave and bold” gesture, Pope Francis gave the patriarch a famous reliquary containing bone fragments believed to belong to St. Peter.

Pope Francis holds a bronze reliquary containing the relics of St. Peter the Apostle during a Mass concluding the Year of Faith in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Nov. 24, 2013. In what Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople described as a “brave and bold” gesture, Pope Francis gave the patriarch a famous reliquary containing bone fragments believed to belong to St. Peter. (CNS, via L’Osservatore Romano)

The only time the bronze reliquary has been displayed publicly was in November 2013, when Pope Francis had it present for public veneration as he celebrated the closing Mass for the Year of Faith, opened by Pope Benedict XVI.

The bronze case contains nine of the bone fragments discovered during excavations of the necropolis under St. Peter’s Basilica that began in the 1940s.

In the 1960s, archaeologist Margherita Guarducci published a paper asserting that she had found St. Peter’s bones near the site identified as his tomb.

While no pope has ever declared the bones to be authentic, St. Paul VI announced in 1968 that the “relics” of St. Peter had been “identified in a way which we can hold to be convincing.”

Pope Paul took nine of the bone fragments, commissioned the bronze reliquary, and kept the relics in his private chapel in the papal apartments.

Pope Francis removed them from the chapel June 29.

Pope Francis uses incense to bless a bronze reliquary containing the relics of St. Peter the Apostle during a Mass concluding the Year of Faith in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Nov. 24, 2013. In what Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople described as a “brave and bold” gesture, Pope Francis gave the patriarch a famous reliquary containing bone fragments believed to belong to St. Peter. (CNS, via L’Osservatore Romano)

When Archbishop Job and Pope Francis went down to St. Peter’s tomb to pray, recounted the archbishop, the pope asked him to wait for him because he had a gift for his “brother” Patriarch Bartholomew. The pope came back and led the archbishop to his little blue Ford Focus and they were driven to the Apostolic Palace.

They entered the chapel of the old papal apartment, where Pope Francis chose not to live, and “the pope took the reliquary that his predecessor Paul VI had placed in the little chapel and offered it to his guest,” according to Vatican News.

“For us, this was an extraordinary and unexpected event that we could not have hoped for,” Vatican News quoted the archbishop as saying.

He phoned Patriarch Bartholomew as soon as he could to tell him the news.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople prays before a reliquary containing bone shards that are believed to belong to St. Peter June 30, in Istanbul, Turkey. Pope Francis gave the reliquary, commissioned by St. Paul VI, to the patriarch. (CNS, courtesy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople)

Arrangements quickly were made for Msgr. Andrea Palmieri, undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, to accompany the relics to the Phanar, the Orthodox patriarchate’s headquarters in Istanbul.

It was “another gigantic step toward concrete unity,” Archbishop Job said.

At a ceremony June 30 to receive the relics and venerate them, Patriarch Bartholomew said, “Pope Francis made this grand, fraternal and historic gesture” of giving the Orthodox fragments of the relics of St. Peter.

“I was deeply moved,” the patriarch said, according to the news published on the patriarchate’s Facebook page along with 15 photos. “It was a brave and bold initiative of Pope Francis.”

— By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service.