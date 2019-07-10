Blood drives abound at 14 parishes in July

By
Ambria Hammel
-
128

For the remaining Sundays in July, Massgoers can do more than spiritually give their lives to the Lord. They can truly save a life.

One Colorado parish has its members reflect on why they donate. The local blood drive has been held there for at least 40 years.

Beginning this weekend, at least four parishes are hosting blood drives surrounding morning Mass times each Sunday throughout July. Organizers are partnering with Vitalant, a nationwide blood service provider, to ensure blood supply at area hospitals and health care partners remain at healthy levels.

If you’re in a position to give blood, check whether there is a blood drive at a parish near you, or maybe even the one you already regularly attend. Then schedule a blood donation appointment for a time just before or after Mass.

July 14

GILBERT — St. Anne

MESA — All saints

ARCADIA — St. Theresa

GLENDALE — St. Thomas More

July 21

QUEEN CREEK —
Our Lady of Guadalupe

MESA — Christ the King

TEMPE — Holy Spirit

SCOTTSDALE —
Our Lady of Perpetual Help

SCOTTSDALE — Blessed Sacrament

CAVE CREEK — St. Gabriel

July 28

MESA — St. Timothy

AHWATUKEE — Corpus Christi

PHOENIX — St. Mark

CAREFREE — Our Lady of Joy

