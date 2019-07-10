Blood drives abound at 14 parishes in July

For the remaining Sundays in July, Massgoers can do more than spiritually give their lives to the Lord. They can truly save a life.
Beginning this weekend, at least four parishes are hosting blood drives surrounding morning Mass times each Sunday throughout July. Organizers are partnering with Vitalant, a nationwide blood service provider, to ensure blood supply at area hospitals and health care partners remain at healthy levels.
If you’re in a position to give blood, check whether there is a blood drive at a parish near you, or maybe even the one you already regularly attend. Then schedule a blood donation appointment for a time just before or after Mass.
July 14
July 21
QUEEN CREEK —
Our Lady of Guadalupe
SCOTTSDALE —
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
SCOTTSDALE — Blessed Sacrament
July 28