Blood drives abound at 14 parishes in July

For the remaining Sundays in July, Massgoers can do more than spiritually give their lives to the Lord. They can truly save a life.

One Colorado parish has its members reflect on why they donate. The local blood drive has been held there for at least 40 years.

Beginning this weekend, at least four parishes are hosting blood drives surrounding morning Mass times each Sunday throughout July. Organizers are partnering with Vitalant, a nationwide blood service provider, to ensure blood supply at area hospitals and health care partners remain at healthy levels.

If you’re in a position to give blood, check whether there is a blood drive at a parish near you, or maybe even the one you already regularly attend. Then schedule a blood donation appointment for a time just before or after Mass.

July 14

July 21

July 28