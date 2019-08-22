Daniel Neri, a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, speaks during a “Catholic Day of Action for Dreamers” protest to press Congress to protect “Dreamers” outside the U.S. Capitol Feb. 27 in Washington. (Bob Roller/CNS)

August 22, 2019

The bishops of the Arizona Catholic Conference (ACC) applaud today’s action by the Board of Regents that will provide tuition relief for more Arizona high school graduates who are undocumented immigrants and are seeking to enroll in our public universities.

Today’s action allows these students, as well as other Arizona high school graduates who have left the state, to join immigrant students who are in the DACA program and pay a much lower tuition rate that reflects the actual costs at our public universities. Practically speaking, this new tuition rate is substantially lower than out-of-state tuition, but remains higher than in-state tuition, which is prohibited under Arizona law.

This past legislative session the ACC was supportive of legislation that would have had a similar positive impact, but it was unfortunately not able to advance. With today’s development, however, we are glad that these undocumented students, who were brought here through no fault of their own, will now have more opportunities to better their lives after they graduate from our high schools and eventually become productive members of our society.

+ Most Rev. Thomas J. Olmsted

Bishop of Phoenix

+ Most Rev. Eduardo A. Nevares

Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix

+ Most Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger

Bishop of Tucson

+ Most Rev. James S. Wall

Bishop of Gallup

The Arizona Catholic Conference is the public policy agency for the Diocese of Gallup, the Diocese of Phoenix, the Diocese of Tucson and the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Phoenix.