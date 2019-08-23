State of the Campaign: Catholic School Growth and Development

Our Lady of the Lake students on the first da of school Aug. 5. The school opened two additional grade levels this year as it grows into a full PS-8 campus. (Alfredo Carvajal/CATHOLIC SUN)

Recently, my 11-year old daughter Sophia came home from school excited to tell me that St. Padre Pio was a saint who could be in more than one place at the same time and, when you went to Confession, knew all your sins before you said them!

Cande de Leon is the executive director of the Office of Mission Advancement.

I’ve been Catholic all my life, and I had never heard that! Sophia attends a Catholic school, and it’s moments like these that make me grateful that she has this opportunity.

In the Diocese of Phoenix, there are nearly 15,000 students benefiting from the strong academic and spiritual formation offered at our Catholic schools. Through the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” Campaign, we are making Catholic education more readily available through building new schools, expanding existing schools and increasing scholarship support for new and existing students.

Thank you for your faithful support of Catholic education in our diocese, especially through the campaign. Together, we are making a transformational impact in the lives of our children and in our community for generations to come!