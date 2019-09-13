Nation to remember aborted children, pray for life Sept. 14

Much of the nation knows Jan. 22 is the anniversary of the legalization of abortion, though most secular media overlook it. A younger National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children is likely lesser known.
Related book
That day, generally the second Saturday in September, falls Sept. 14 this year with a reported 186 memorial services scheduled. Among them is a prayer service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Avondale, which has a Rachel Mourning section where children who died before, during and after birth are buried.
That’s where gatherers will place flowers and say a prayer for the children buried. They’ll offer the Life Rosary in the funeral home’s chapel prior to that,and hear testimony of God’s mercy and grace after abortion.
Two other ways to honor life that day and speak out against abortion include:
- Aid to Women Center Gala, “Together We Can Do Great Things.” Begins with an optional 4 p.m. Mass at Corpus Christi in Awhatukee followed by a 5:30 reception and dinner at the Doubletree Hotel in Tempe (near Broadway/Priest). Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted will talk about the early days of the pro-life movement and what lies ahead while Dr. John Bruchalski, a devout Catholic who drifted toward abortion and back, will share about the pilgrimage that reverted him.
Editor’s Note: We have seen advertisements for it in bulletins, but can’t find anything on the organization’s website. Info: (480) 966-1902.
- Visit a memorial to the unborn at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa and the following diocesan parishes: Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, both in Tempe, St. Germaine in Prescott Valley, St. Joan of Arc, St. John Vianney in Sedona, St. Joseph and St. Steven in Sun Lakes.