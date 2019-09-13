Nation to remember aborted children, pray for life Sept. 14

A Planned Parenthood’s escort advises a pro-life advocate to not stop cars coming into the organization’s facility during a rally in St. Louis June 4, 2019. A federal judge temporarily blocked Missouri’s ban on abortion on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy Aug. 27. (CNS photo/Lawrence Bryant, Reuters)

Much of the nation knows Jan. 22 is the anniversary of the legalization of abortion, though most secular media overlook it. A younger National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children is likely lesser known.

That day, generally the second Saturday in September, falls Sept. 14 this year with a reported 186 memorial services scheduled. Among them is a prayer service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Avondale, which has a Rachel Mourning section where children who died before, during and after birth are buried.

That’s where gatherers will place flowers and say a prayer for the children buried. They’ll offer the Life Rosary in the funeral home’s chapel prior to that,and hear testimony of God’s mercy and grace after abortion.

Two other ways to honor life that day and speak out against abortion include: