COVID-19 has affected the way Americans live, work and learn. This fall, thousands of children will return to schools in online learning environments, and making sure students have the technology they need to learn is a top priority.

Catholic Education Arizona, Catholic Community Foundation, Team Logic IT and several anonymous contributors raised $112,500 for 400 devices for local Catholic elementary schools.

The V Encuentro Education and Evangelization Task Force was established by Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted in the fall of 2019 with a goal to support Catholic schools. In July, the Catholic Schools Office Interim Superintendent, Domonic Salce, asked the members of this Task Force to assist by obtaining technology for families in need in Phoenix’s Catholic diocesan schools.

“It is essential to start the school year strong and our schools are challenged to ensure all students have access to adequate technology to connect to their teachers and classmates. Technology such as laptops, Chromebooks and, in many cases, hotspots for Internet access, are needed. Appropriate technology in students’ hands levels the playing field, making education attainable for all Catholic school children,” Salce said.

Catholic Education Arizona is Arizona’s No. 1 ranked school tuition organization and has supported the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix through tax credit tuition scholarships for 23 years. Nancy Padberg, President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona, said, “We are grateful that, by working together, we can change lives and transform culture through our technology donation.”

Contributing organizations include:

The Catholic Community Foundation, a financial institution whose mission is to build the future of the Faith by providing sustainable support for those who serve our community, was the first sister company to step up to help. Deacon James Carabajal, CEO of the Catholic Community Foundation, is thrilled to partner with CEA to help meet some of the needs in our community.

“There is no doubt that our students and faculty will experience a start to the school year, unlike any other,” he said. “It is the Foundation’s mission to help support our community through sound, long-term investing practices, and educating others on the importance of saving for the rainy day. Last year, the Foundation was blessed to report an operating surplus because of our prudent investing practices. As a result, we were able to respond to the call for help.”

Catholic school’s boast:

99% graduation rate

97% matriculate to higher education or military service

1000s of hours of community service annually

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $16.4 million in tax credit contributions was made to assist nearly half of Arizona’s Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $268 million in tuition scholarships has been awarded to 138,000 students.

More Info

Debra Preach, Chief Development Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

dpreach@ceaz.org

(602) 218-6542