Starting on Ash Wednesday and ending on Holy Thursday, the Church asks us to commit to prayer, penance and almsgiving. All three require little efforts but significant ones. They aim at deepening our communion with the Lord and at preparing us to celebrate the great mystery of love revealed in the suffering, death and Resurrection of Jesus. As we journey together through Lent, let us ask for the continued intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, that she will lead us to an even deeper encounter with her Son Jesus.

Obispo Olmsted nos invita a comprometernos con la oración, la penitencia y la limosna