A bold vision to enhance the Mount Claret Retreat Center experience is off to a strong start. Nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain, Mount Claret has provided a true sanctuary where the faithful can step away and attend to the only necessary thing, time spent with the Lord, for over 50 years.

The Honoring Our Past, Investing in Our Future Capital Campaign kicked off its public phase Feb. 1. The campaign will fund a Chapel Renewal project that builds upon its historically strong foundation and enhances the beautiful Mission-style architecture and interior design. The plans include a narthex addition, increased seating, a new sacristy, an additional confessional, new restrooms, a separate adoration chapel, updated interior flooring and altar furnishings, as well as the addition of a new exterior bell tower along the south roofline.

“We have been working on these plans for several years, and I’m excited the day has finally come to get this done,” Director Tom McGuire said. “I’m excited for Mt. Claret and for the generations of visitors and retreat attendees and this will campaign will impact.”

The campaign, which has a goal of $1.5 million has already raised over $240,000 during the silent phase including a $100,000 lead gift from Kim Komando, one of America’s most successful radio hosts and web entrepreneurs, and Phoenix radio host Barry Young, her husband. Komando and Young, the founders of WestStar MultiMedia Entertainment company located in Phoenix, also serve as the Campaign’s Honorary Co-Chairs along with the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix’s Auxiliary Bishop, the Most Rev. Eduardo A. Nevares. Komando and Young are passionate supporters of Mount Claret and thrilled to help propel the campaign toward success so that construction can begin this summer.

“We hope to build on the legacy of those that came before us and loved Mount Claret deeply,” McGuire said. “In particular Msgr. John McMahon.”

Msgr. McMahon, as diocesan vicar, arranged for the purchase of the property for the Diocese of Phoenix in 1989 and served as beloved advocate and resident priest for the Retreat Center until his death in 2014.

“What Msgr. McMahon saw as a uniquely special place then has remained true today,” McGuire said. “People are touched by the beauty and spiritual environment that’s up here. I feel a personal sense of responsibility toward the present and future of Mount Claret to ensure we preserve and maintain the chapel as the spiritual heart of our campus for all who visit Mount Claret for years to come.”

Honoring Our Past, Investing in Our Future is a three-year pledge campaign that invites all those that love Mount Claret including retreat attendees, community members and local businesses to make a meaningful impact in the future of Mount Claret. For information on how you can participate in the Honoring Our Past, Investing in Our Future Capital Campaign for Mount Claret Retreat Center, call Tom McGuire at (602) 840-5066, or visit www.mtclaret.org.