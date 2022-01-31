Since 1949, St. Joseph’s Youth Camp has provided summers of fun and adventure for thousands of kids. As a traditional youth camp and nonprofit organization, St. Joseph’s Youth Camp provides youth ages 7 to 17 with a week-long overnight opportunity to get outdoors, learn from nature, and have FUN!

Located just 23 miles southeast of Flagstaff, our 19-acre Camp is nestled within the Coconino National Forest at Mormon Lake. Temperatures at this rustic overnight camp average just 79 degrees and offers a refreshing change from Arizona’s hot summers.

Register TODAY to Save Your Spot!

What Makes Us Unique

Unlike other summer camps, St. Joseph’s Youth Camp enrollment is limited to just 60-80 Campers per week! Campers receive more individual attention with Camper to Counselor ratios of just 4 to 1. All Staff members are background checked and certified with CPR, First Aid, and AED Training. Each week also includes an onsite Camp Nurse available 24/7.



Weekly program activities include horseback riding, kayaking, zip-line course (Teen Week Only), trail hiking, archery, shelter building, astronomy activities, insect and animal discovery and education, campfire and telescope nights, arts & crafts, outdoor volleyball, tetherball, kickball, basketball, and soccer, indoor foosball, checkers, chess, board games and so much more!

A week of Camp includes all lodging and meals, roundtrip transportation from Phoenix, a Camp T-Shirt, and memories that last a lifetime!

2022 Summer Camp Schedule!

Cost: $800 Per Week ($750 if you Register before March 31, 2022)

Week 1: June 12 – 18 | Ages 13 – 15 (Teen Week) Week 2: June 19 – 25 | Ages 7 – 12 Week 3: June 26 – July 2 | Ages 7 – 12 Week 4: July 3 – 9 | Ages 7 – 12 Week 5: July 10 – 16 | Ages 7 – 12 (Catholic Week)



Want to be a Camp Counselor this Summer?

Teens ages 15-17 can participate in our Counselor Training Week, designed to inspire teens to be stronger leaders and mentors. They will learn skills like team building, leadership, and receive training and certification with CPR and AED.

If selected, Counselors in Training will be asked to return as Counselors for the 5 camper weeks that follow to put their skills into action by leading kids ages 7-15 at no additional cost. Also, Counselors have an opportunity to earn 94 Community Service Hours for each week they attend Summer Camp!

Cost: $225

Counselor Training Week: June 5 – 11 | Ages 15 – 17



Download the Camper/Counselor Brochure

Register TODAY to Save Your Spot!

