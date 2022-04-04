Brophy athletics return to full competition for 2021-22

By Kathy Mabry

After abbreviated seasons at the end of the 2019-20 school year and during the 2020-21 school year, the Broncos were fully back in action this year. Brophy fields teams in 12 sports sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, as well as six club sports. The Broncos have won 103 state titles during the school’s history.

Brophy Basketball Ends Stellar Season in the AIA Semifinals

After a 20-2 regular season in AIA Division 1 competition, the Broncos exited the playoffs in the semifinals with a triple-overtime loss to Perry, who went on to win state.

Brophy Tennis Off to a Great Start with Invitational Win

Brophy tennis was canceled in spring 2020 and dealt with pandemic-related issues during its 2021 season. With 21 state titles in the program’s history, this year the Broncos hope to return to its earlier success. The team scored a decisive win in the recent Kiwanis Invitational taking first and second in doubles play and second in individual play, earning the most team points.

On March 25, the Broncos traveled to Newport Beach for the 21st annual National High School Tennis All-American Team Tournament. The Broncos went 3-1, beating several West Coast powerhouse teams and winning the consolation bracket after losing to the eventual third-place finisher. Jack Brown ’22 went 4-0 in No. 1 singles and was selected to the All-Tournament team. Coach Eric Chalmers notes that the Broncos’ performance puts them on the map as one of the top high school teams in the West.

Brophy Archery Wins Second Consecutive Championship

Brophy archery, a club sport, has grown into a sizeable program fielding almost 40 archers this year and once again, winning state competition in both bullseye and 3D disciplines. The Broncos beat last year’s winning score by 14 points.

Brophy Hockey Varsity and JV Win D2 State Titles

The Broncos faced the Flagstaff Avalanche in the Division 2 finals on March 18 at the Scottsdale Ice Den. Both Brophy’s varsity and junior varsity teams prevailed, with 5-1, and 6-1 scores, respectively. Bronco goalies blocked 26 of 27 shots at the net (varsity) and 23 of 24 shots (junior varsity).