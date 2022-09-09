David Fischer is appointed new SPO President succeeding SPO’s Founder Gordon DeMarais who has served in that role for the past 37 years.

Mendota Heights, Minn. – Saint Paul’s Outreach (SPO) announced today the appointment of David Fischer as their new President. The position was previously held by Gordon DeMarais, who founded the organization in 1985.

SPO is a national leader in evangelization, reaching tens of thousands of college students and young adults every year. SPO trains recent college graduates as Missionaries to build relationships with their peers and invite them into a relationship with Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church.

Fischer served as an SPO Missionary from 2001-2003. During that time he also worked in the Office of Campus Ministry at the University of Saint Thomas. He then attended the University of Saint Thomas School of Law and was admitted to the Minnesota State Bar in 2006. From 2006-2015 Fischer’s career focused primarily on economic development and strategic growth for a variety of organizations whose mission is to make a positive impact on culture; most notably, as the Director of Legal Affairs for the Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota.

Fischer has served as SPO’s Vice President for Advancement from 2015-2020 and was appointed Executive Vice President in 2021. During his tenure he engineered the most successful fundraising Campaign in SPO’s history.

The announcement was met with excitement as the organization welcomed Fischer into his new role.

“One of the great joys of my life is to know and serve alongside so many who have given themselves generously to the Lord and this mission. David is one such person,” DeMarais shared.

He went on to say, “Not only is David deeply committed to SPO’s call and mission, he brings experience and exceptional leadership qualities to SPO that will serve to strengthen and advance the mission for years to come.”

Most Rev. Bernard A. Hebda, the Chair of SPO’s National Board of Directors and Archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, also shared about Fischer’s appointment, “The exciting news of the choice of David Fischer as the next President of SPO is truly cause for rejoicing. Knowing David’s great love for the Church and SPO, and having long been inspired by his apostolic zeal, I look forward to working with him as he now builds on the firm foundation and vision that will always be the legacy of founder Gordy DeMarais. I am grateful that the Lord has once again blessed SPO and our Church with such an extraordinarily gifted and faith-filled leader.”

DeMarais will continue to serve the mission of SPO where he will help support Fischer and SPO’s National Board of Directors in this new and exciting chapter in SPO’s history.

Read more.

About Saint Paul’s Outreach (SPO).

Founded in 1985 by Gordon DeMarais, Christina Smith, and Fr. Kevin Finnegan, SPO trains full-time Missionaries and student leaders to build missional communities that reach out and invite college students and young adults into a transformative relationship with Christ, forming lifelong disciples. SPO is located in cities and at colleges in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, and Texas.