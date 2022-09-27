By Harry Antram, Director of Mission and Care, Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes

When we opened the doors of Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home in 2007, I knew we would make an impact on the community through our ministry. I just didn’t realize how significant it would be.

In the 15 years since our location was blessed by Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted, we have served more than 7,500 families as they laid their loved ones to rest in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church. It has been a joy to support families as they walk through the difficult journey of commending their loved ones to the Lord in their time of grief.

One of the most satisfying elements of our work at Queen of Heaven, and at Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes as a whole, is bringing families back into the fold of the Catholic Church. Some family members have become disconnected from the Church. During the process of saying their final goodbyes in the Catholic tradition, many rediscover their faith—and reconnect with God—which is a blessing in the midst of mourning.

As we look to the future, we are committed to growing along with the needs of the community so we can continue to serve families for many years to come. This includes expanding our office, garage, cemetery and mausoleum, as needed, so we can accommodate the families who come to us from all over the state so they can lay their loved ones to rest in the Catholic tradition.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m., we will celebrate Mass at Queen of Heaven in honor of our anniversary. We hope you will be able to join us.

As I celebrate this important milestone with the community, I thank God to be able to work in my Catholic faith on daily basis, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of building this ministry within the Diocese of Phoenix from the ground up.

God is good!

