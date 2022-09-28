PHOENIX — Bishop John Dolan held his first presbyteral council meeting today at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix. The council, comprised of diocesan priests and Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares, acts as a senate of the bishop to assist him in the governance of the diocese.
From top left: Fr. Jose Jesus Lopez (St. Daniel the Prophet, Scottsdale), Fr. Will Schmid (San Francisco de Asis, Flagstaff), Fr. Thomas Bennet (Queen of Peace, Mesa), Fr. Ernesto Reynoso (Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glendale), Msgr. Peter Dai-Bui (Vicar for Clergy), Fr. Chuck Kieffer (Tribunal), Fr. Greg Schlarb (Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Scottsdale), Fr. Bing Colasito (St. Rose Philippine Duschene, Anthem), Bishop Eduardo Nevares, Bishop John Dolan, Fr. Kilian McCaffery (St. Elizabeth Seton, Sun City), Fr. Dan Vollmer (St. Margaret Mary, Bullhead City), Fr. Chris Fraser (Judicial Vicar), Fr. Thaddeus McGuire (St. Clare of Assisi, Surprise), Fr. Dan McBride (St. Mary / St. Juan Diego, Chandler), Fr. Robert Aliunzi (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Tempe), Fr. Matt Lowry (NAU Newman Center, Flagstaff), Fr. Thomas Kaugumisa (Resurrection, Tempe), Fr. Fred Adamson (Vicar General) – [Brett Meister / The Catholic Sun]