More than 150 teens and young adults from all over the diocese gathered on a recent September night for the first in-person event hosted by Cris Joven since 2019.

The event was a concert by X27, a band that promotes and plays Catholic music, whose members are from the Dioceses of Phoenix and Tucson and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Most Rev. Eduardo A. Nevares, Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix and head of the Charismatic Renewal movement in Phoenix, led the group in a holy hour of Adoration.

Phoenix-area young people can join the Cris Joven community for a bilingual conference on November 12 with talks, praise and worship, holy hour, and Mass. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to get information.