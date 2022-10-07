As part of Bishop John P. Dolan’s efforts to better know the Diocese of Phoenix, one of his top priorities is to listen to parishioners, priests, deacons, religious, school leaders, students, and charitable partners over the next several months to better understand the needs and concerns of one of the fastest growing dioceses in the United States. He is taking a synodal approach, always listening in faith to discern God’s will.

Bishop Dolan’s on-going “listening tour” included recent gatherings with Latino leaders at the annual Amigos of the Bishop Mass and breakfast, a visit to Brophy College Preparatory High School, participation in the Diocesan Educator Day Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, attending a retreat with diaconate candidates and their spouses at Chapel Rock Retreat Center in Prescott, and spending time at various parishes, including Immaculate Conception in Cottonwood, Saint John Vianney and the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, San Francisco de Asis in Flagstaff, St. Joseph in Williams, St. Margaret Mary in Bullhead City, and Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Havasu City.

Bishop Dolan's Listening Tour (1) 1 of 19

From time-to-time, the Catholic Sun will share images from Bishop Dolan’s listening tour across the diocese, or watch for photos on the Diocese of Phoenix Facebook and Instagram pages.